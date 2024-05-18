When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Windows 11 File Explorer is getting even more tabs

Neowin · with 1 comment

A picture of the new File Explorer in Windows 11 with focus on the address bar

It appears that Microsoft is working on even more tabs for File Explorer in Windows 11. One of the upcoming updates, which is currently available for testing in the Beta Channel, contains a hidden feature for File Explorer's Home page. Enabling it will place three new tabs under the Quick Access section, allowing you to quickly switch between recent files, favorites, and shared files. In addition, each section now features additional graphics and a brief explanation of what you can expect to show up there.

The udpated Home page in File Explorer in Windows 11

The thing was spotted by the ever-giving source of Windows 11 insights, @PhantomOfEarth on X:

The official release notes do not contain a single word about the updated Home page for File Explorer, so getting it to work on your system requires a bit of tinkering with everyone's favorite ViVeTool app. Here is how to do that:

  1. Download ViVeTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder.
  2. Press Win + X and select Terminal (Admin).
  3. Switch Windows Terminal to the Command Prompt profile with the Ctrl + Shift + 2 shortcut or by clicking the arrow-down button at the top of the window.The Windows Terminal App showing how to switch from PowerShell to Command Prompt profile
  4. Navigate to the folder containing the ViVeTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViVeTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive.
  5. Type vivetool /enable /id:45130483 and press Enter.
  6. Restart your computer.

If you change your mind and want to turn off the updated Home page, repeat the steps above and replace /enable with /disable in the command on step 5.

Do you like the new Home page for Windows 11's File Explorer?

Report a problem with article
Next Article

Weekend PC Game Deals: Replayable Fest, rare Minecraft specials, Devolver hits, and more

The interior of Holyrood the Scottish parliament
Previous Article

Politicians in Scotland report hundreds of criminal social media comments

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment