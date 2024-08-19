Windows 11 24H2 Insider Release Preview channel build 26100.1586 (KB504186) is available

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 24H2 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview channel. The build number is 26100.1586, under KB504186. This looks to be a pretty minor release as it has only a few small bug fixes.

Here is the changelog:

Normal rollout This update includes the following features and improvements that are rolling out as part of this update. Text bolded in brackets indicates the area of the change being documented. [FrameShutdownDelay] The browser ignores its value in the “HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main” registry key.

The browser ignores its value in the “HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main” registry key. [Domain Name System (DNS)] A deadlock occurs in the domain controller (DC) when it starts up in the DNS client.

A deadlock occurs in the domain controller (DC) when it starts up in the DNS client. [OpenSSH] This update adds a prompt that asks you to confirm when you turn on OpenSSH using the Server Manager UI.

You can check out the full blog post here.

Microsoft has been very busy over the past month with Windows 11 24H2 updates. Earlier in August, we noticed the company released a new 24H2 Safe OS Dynamic Update. Microsoft said the update was for "improvements to the Windows recovery environment"

Yet another Windows 1124H2 update, under KB5041178, is available as well. This update "makes improvements to Windows setup binaries or any files that setup uses for feature updates in Windows 11, version 24H2" according to the company.

Microsoft also released a Windows 11 24H2 update, under KB5040529, a few weeks ago. This one had a number of new features, including Emoji 15.1 support, a new account manager for the Start menu, a way to "drag apps from the pinned section of the menu and pin them to the taskbar", a new way for Windows to back up a number of sound settings, new Lock screen content to view such as sports, traffic, and finance news, and quite a lot more.