Windows 11 Dev build 26120.2222 adds new jump list features, File Explorer fixes, and more

Microsoft has released two new Windows 11 preview builds today. One landed in the Beta Channel, and one if for insiders in the Dev Channel. If you are one of the latter, you can download 26120.2222 under KB5046746. The latest update introduces new features for jump lists, File Explorer improvements, patches for bugs in windowing, and more.

Here is the official changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on [General] If you hold Shift and CTRL when clicking on a jump list item in Start menu or taskbar, this will now launch that item as admin, just like if you were to do Shift + CTRL and click the app icon itself. For example, if you right-click on Windows Terminal, and hold Shift and CTRL when you click PowerShell, it would open a PowerShell window as admin.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on* [File Explorer] Fixed an issue causing the See More (“…”) menu to open in the wrong direction (and potentially display offscreen as a result). [Input] Fixed an underlying issue which could cause the mouse to unlock from a game window on a system with multiple monitors after opening and closing Game Bar, so you couldn’t use it within the game. [Windowing] Fixed a recent issue causing windows to potentially unexpectedly move around after waking from sleep if you had multiple monitors. [Other] Fixed an underlying issue which could lead to Registry Editor going unresponsive if you pressed Alt after clicking on the license information in the About section.

If you plan to update to today's build, beware of the following known issues:

[Narrator] [NEW] [IMPORTANT] There is an issue in this build which will cause Narrator to crash on launch if you use one of the natural voices (like Jenny). If you are a Narrator user, we recommend pausing updates from Settings under Windows Update > “Pause Updates”. If you do install this update and encounter this issue, switching to another voice, like Microsoft David, in Settings under Accessibility > Narrator will stop the crashes. As Narrator is crashing, you will need to use a secondary screen reader, or have someone assist in order to do this. [Desktop] We’re working on the fix for an issue where your desktop background may not show correctly sometimes with multiple monitors (showing big black areas).

The build announcement post is available on the official Windows Blogs website.