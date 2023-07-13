Windows 11 finally gets the long-promised Fluent 3D Emoji

In 2021, when Microsoft launched Windows 11, it also unveiled redesigned emojis for its operating system and various products, such as Teams and Office. To everyone's surprise, what Microsoft eventually shipped in Windows 11 turned out to be completely different from the original promise. Instead of fancy Fluent 3D Emojis, users got a flat lookalike. Two years later, Microsoft has good news for those upset with emojigate: the long-promised Fluent 3D Emojis are now available in the latest Windows 11 preview build, bringing "more expression to your communications."

Fluent, flat, and monochrome emoji in Windows 11.

The new emojis are available for testing in Windows 11 build 25905, now out in the Canary Channel. Microsoft says developers have updated the COLRv1 format, resulting in Windows displaying richer emojis with a "3D like appearance" (learn more about the COLRv1 format in the official documentation).

You can check out Microsoft's Fluent 3D Emojis in Windows 11 build 25905 by pressing Win + ; (semicolon). Although the emoji panel now renders 3D-like emojis, most apps still use the old flat variant. Also, you cannot use animated emojis—these are only available in select apps like Microsoft Teams.

According to Microsoft, 3D emoji support is coming soon to "some apps and browsers," so expect Microsoft to update Edge, Notepad, and other programs with Fluent 3D Emojis support. Despite limited availability, it is great to see Microsoft finally delivering what it promised almost two years ago. The end of emojigate is finally upon us!

If you want to take a closer look at Fluent 3D Emojis, download the free Fluent Emoji Gallery app from the Microsoft Store. It lets you browse the emoji collection and export emojis in three styles (monochrome, flat, and Fluent) and various formats. Also, be sure to see other new features in Windows 11 build 25905 in our dedicated coverage.