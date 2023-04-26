Fluent Emoji Gallery app is now available with access to Microsoft's three emoji styles

Fluent Emoji Gallery is a new free app available for public preview in the Microsoft Store, with access to Microsoft's three emoji styles. You can use it to browse emojis, copy, get their Unicode numbers, and save them as SVG or PNG files for use in other applications, similar to the recently updated WinUI 3 Gallery app and its code samples for modern Windows apps.

The app uses Microsoft's official Fluent Emoji repository, allowing you to browse the new Fluent 3D emojis, their flat variants, and black-and-white alternatives. Unfortunately, there are no animated versions, which are available in Microsoft Teams and other applications.

Fluent Emoji Gallery features Windows 11's native UI controls and convenient emoji categories. Besides, there is a search bar that lets you find emojis using keywords. The app's settings section allows adjusting the image resolution and changing the theme and grid size.

As a reminder, you can open Windows' emoji panel by pressing Win + ; (semicolon). However, the operating system does not allow changing emoji style, so you are locked with only the flat variant.

Fluent Emoji Gallery by Michał Łeptuch (the developer of Calendar Flyout and Ink Workspace we covered in our "Top 10 apps to fix Windows 11's inconveniences" article) is available for free in the Microsoft Store. Note that the first run will take a few seconds as the app prepares emojis for the first use. Also, the app currently does not support Windows 10—it only works on Windows 11 build 22000 and newer, but the developer promises Windows 10 support once Fluent Emoji Gallery is out of public preview.