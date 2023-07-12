Microsoft Store gets lowest recent pricing info, the new AI Hub on Windows 11 Canary

Microsoft has released its latest Canary Channel build, 25905, for Windows 11 Insiders. The new build brings many changes and improvements and also updates the Microsoft Store. With this release, the Store brings Microsoft's AI Hub which is a dedicated AI section of the app "curated" for the exploration of users. The AI Hub is available for Dev Channel users too.

With this update, Microsoft Store also gets 30-day price tracking wherein the lowest price of an app will be highlighted. The full changelog for the new Store update is given below:

Microsoft Store Update Windows Insiders in all channels running version 22306.1401.x.x of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvements rolling out: More pricing information: To help you with your purchase decisions, you’ll now see information about the lowest price products have dropped to in the past 30 days. Introducing AI Hub: Explore a new curated section in the Microsoft Store where we will promote the best AI experiences built by the developer community and Microsoft. This is a space where we will educate customers on how to start and expand their AI journey, inspiring them to use AI in everyday ways to boost productivity, spark creativity and so much more. AI Hub in the Microsoft Store. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store. Known issues [NEW] This build will not be offered to ASUS devices or PCs with ASUS motherboards.

