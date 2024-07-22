Windows 11 Insider Beta build 22635.3936 (KB5040535) has new “Open with” dialog designs

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta Channel. The new build number is 22635.3936 build, under KB5040535. It includes new designs for the “Open with” dialog and more.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[General]

We are trying out updated designs for the “Open with” dialog where the group headers are removed, among a few other changes.

[Taskbar & System Tray]

We have temporarily disabled the more simplified system tray with shortened date/time change that began rolling out with Build 22635.3930 to address several issues. We will begin re-enabling this on a future flight. If you saw this change previously, it will likely disappear after updating to this build today.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on*

[Input]

Fixed an issue causing text suggestions for the hardware keyboard to not work properly in recent builds (selecting one unexpectedly concatenated).

Fixed a few high hitting ctfmon.exe crashes, which could impact the ability to input text.

Fixed an issue which could cause certain mice and keyboards to not work in safe mode.

Known issues

[General]

[NEW] We’re investigating a couple of issues causing an increase in explorer.exe crashes for some Insiders with the latest builds.

[File Explorer]

Insiders in the Beta Channel with the updated Recent, Favorites, and Shared sections on the File Explorer homepage may see the following known issues:

Files shared with you may not appear if there has been no interaction with that file.

Keyboard focus may be lost on selection of an unselected tab item.

Narrator may not work as expected when navigating through the Recent, Favorites, and Shared tab items.

[Widgets]

Insiders in the Beta Channel who have the new position for the Widgets entry-point on left-aligned taskbars may see the following known issues:

Swipe invocation for Widgets may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

Unpinning Widgets from the taskbar may not work if taskbar is center-aligned instead of left-aligned.

The Widgets board is incorrectly positioned when Copilot is in side-by-side mode.

[Input]

[NEW] We are working on the fix for an issue causing the emoji panel to close when trying to switch to the kaomoji and symbols sections, or after selecting an emoji