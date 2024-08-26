Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel build 22635.4082 (KB5041876) includes Lock screen changes

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program for the Beta Channel. The build number is 22635.4082, under KB5041876. It includes changes for the Windows 11 Lock screen media control, among other changes.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[Notifications]

If desired, there’s now an option to turn off the suggestions to disable notifications from certain apps. You can now press the “…” within the notification to disable the notification, as you can with other notifications, or you can go to the list of notification senders in Settings > System > Notifications and turn it off from there (called “Notification Suggestions” in the list). Note – this entry will only appear in the senders list after you have received one.

[Lock screen]

We have updated the Lock screen so that the media controls will now show at the lower bottom center of the Lock screen now when media is being played.

Updated position of media controls shown on the Lock screen when media is being played highlighted in a red box.

[Settings]

We’ve designed the settings page for Delivery Optimization under Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Delivery Optimization to match the Windows 11 design principles.

Delivery Optimization settings page with updated design.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[Taskbar & System Tray]

Fixed an issue causing explorer.exe to crash for some Insiders when closing apps from the taskbar in the latest flights.

[Start menu]

Fixed an issue causing the Start menu to crash on launch in the last few flights for some Insiders.

[Other]

Fixed an issue causing a memory leak after receiving certain notifications.

Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel

[Other]

[NetJoinLegacyAccountReuse] This update removes this registry key. For more information refer to KB5020276—Netjoin: Domain join hardening changes.

Known issues

[File Explorer]