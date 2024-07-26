Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel Build 22635.4000 (KB5040546) adds a new taskbar feature

This is not a typo. Microsoft has indeed released a second build of Windows 11 this week for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta Channel. The new build number is 22635.4000, under KB5040546. It includes a new taskbar feature, among other additions, changes and bug fixes.

Here is the change log:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[General]

This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs.

[Taskbar & System Tray]

We’re beginning to try out showing jump lists when you hover your mouse cursor over apps on the taskbar that have jump lists and are inactive. Should you see this experience, let us know what you think via Feedback Hub.

[Voice Access]

We are making improvements for the spelling and corrections experience in voice access. You will now be able to use the experience for the entirety of voice access session. The spelling experience will now enable you to dictate the characters at a faster speed and offer more editing flexibility inside the experience with dictation commands, namely selection, deletion and text navigation commands.

[Widgets]

We are rolling out an update to the Widgets Board to improve security and the APIs for creating widgets and feeds for users in EEA regions. As part of this update, the Microsoft Start Experiences app will power the Microsoft Start widget and feed experiences. Also, as part of this update, some existing widgets will be removed and others will be modified, temporarily affecting their functionality. This update sets the foundation for new widgets and other features in development, set to roll out soon.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[General]

Fix and underlying issue causing the Notification Center to get stuck and not open sometimes for some Insiders with the latest builds. This is also believed to be the same underlying cause as some Insiders finding that the Add a Device dialog didn’t appear when trying to add Bluetooth devices in Settings.

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel

[File Explorer]

Fixed some issues causing Narrator to not work as expected when navigating through the Recent, Favorites, and Shared tab items for Insiders with the recent updates to Home in File Explorer.

Fixed an issue causing the context menu in Home or Gallery to open in the wrong position when using Arabic or Hebrew display languages.

Known issues

[General]

We’re investigating a couple of issues causing an increase in explorer.exe crashes for some Insiders with the latest builds.

[File Explorer]

Insiders in the Beta Channel with the updated Recent, Favorites, and Shared sections on the File Explorer homepage may see the following known issues:

Files shared with you may not appear if there has been no interaction with that file.

Keyboard focus may be lost on selection of an unselected tab item.

[Input]

We are working on the fix for an issue causing the emoji panel to close when trying to switch to the kaomoji and symbols sections, or after selecting an emoji.