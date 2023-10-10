Surface Pro 7 and Go 2 get new firmware with camera and security improvements

The October 2023 firmware update is now available for the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Go 2. It brings camera performance and stability improvements alongside general system fixes. Here is what is new.
What is new in the Surface Pro 7 October 2023 firmware update?
-
Improves device camera performance and stability.
-
Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 16.102.140.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|Intel - Camera - 42.18362.3.12043
|Intel(R) AVStream Camera - Cameras
|Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043
|Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices
|Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043
|Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043
|Surface Camera Front - Extension
|Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043
|Surface Camera Front - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043
|Surface Camera Rear - Extension
|Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043
|Surface Camera Rear - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043
|Surface IR Camera Front - Extension
|Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043
|Surface IR Camera Front - System devices
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 7
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|664MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after install
|Known Issues
|No known issues in this update
The seventh-generation Surface Pro will remain supported for a few more months—Microsoft plans to stop releasing firmware updates for the Surface Pro 7 on February 28, 2024.
What is new in the Surface Go 2 October 2023 firmware update?
- This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 1.0.2.7
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 11.8.94.4494
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
|Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Go 2
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|396MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|If your Surface Go 2 turns on and you see a black screen that says No Bootable Device, visit Surface Go or Surface 2 turns on and shows "Not Bootable Device."
|Known Issues
|No known issues in this update.
The Surface Go 2 will remain supported until December 30, 2024.
0 Comments - Add comment