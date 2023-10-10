Surface Pro 7 and Go 2 get new firmware with camera and security improvements

The October 2023 firmware update is now available for the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Go 2. It brings camera performance and stability improvements alongside general system fixes. Here is what is new.

What is new in the Surface Pro 7 October 2023 firmware update?

Improves device camera performance and stability.

Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 16.102.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Intel - Camera - 42.18362.3.12043 Intel(R) AVStream Camera - Cameras Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043 Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface Camera Front - Extension Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface Camera Front - System devices Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface Camera Rear - Extension Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface Camera Rear - System devices Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface IR Camera Front - Extension Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface IR Camera Front - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7 Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 664MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after install Known Issues No known issues in this update

The seventh-generation Surface Pro will remain supported for a few more months—Microsoft plans to stop releasing firmware updates for the Surface Pro 7 on February 28, 2024.

What is new in the Surface Go 2 October 2023 firmware update?

This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 1.0.2.7 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 11.8.94.4494 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 396MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps If your Surface Go 2 turns on and you see a black screen that says No Bootable Device, visit Surface Go or Surface 2 turns on and shows "Not Bootable Device." Known Issues No known issues in this update.

The Surface Go 2 will remain supported until December 30, 2024.