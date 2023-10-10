Surface Pro 7 and Go 2 get new firmware with camera and security improvements

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Surface Pro 7 with its built-in kickstand

The October 2023 firmware update is now available for the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Go 2. It brings camera performance and stability improvements alongside general system fixes. Here is what is new.

What is new in the Surface Pro 7 October 2023 firmware update?

  • Improves device camera performance and stability.

  • Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - Firmware - 16.102.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Intel - Camera - 42.18362.3.12043 Intel(R) AVStream Camera - Cameras
Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043 Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices
Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices
Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface Camera Front - Extension
Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface Camera Front - System devices
Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface Camera Rear - Extension
Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface Camera Rear - System devices
Surface - Extension - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface IR Camera Front - Extension
Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.12043 Surface IR Camera Front - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7
Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 664MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after install
Known Issues No known issues in this update

The seventh-generation Surface Pro will remain supported for a few more months—Microsoft plans to stop releasing firmware updates for the Surface Pro 7 on February 28, 2024.

What is new in the Surface Go 2 October 2023 firmware update?

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - Firmware - 1.0.2.7 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 11.8.94.4494 Surface ME - Firmware
Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 2
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 396MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps If your Surface Go 2 turns on and you see a black screen that says No Bootable Device, visit Surface Go or Surface 2 turns on and shows "Not Bootable Device."
Known Issues No known issues in this update.

The Surface Go 2 will remain supported until December 30, 2024.

Report a problem with article
programming dude at a desk
Previous Article

IT Skills: Top 10 Programming Languages for 2023 — Free report

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment