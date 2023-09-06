Samsung's 2020 Smart TVs in the US can now play Starfield and more with the Xbox app

Unless you have just arrived from Mars, you likely know that Starfield officially launched this week for the PC and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles. However, thanks to the magic of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can also play the sci-fi RPG on many other devices by accessing the game via Xbox cloud gaming.

In theory, you can play Starfield on your iPhone, your Android smartphone, and handheld devices like the Logitech G Cloud or Razer Edge. However, the only way to access Xbox Cloud Gaming on a big-screen TV is to purchase a recent Samsung smart TV and get the Xbox app.

Previously, the Xbox cloud gaming app was available on Samsung's 2023, 2022, and 2021 smart televisions. Today, it was announced that the app is now available to download for Samsung's 2020 smart TVs as well for owners in the US, just in time for Starfield's debut.

The announcement was made by Harrison Hoffman, the Principal Product Manager for Smart TV apps at Microsoft's Xbox division, via his X (formerly Twitter) account:

ICYMI, the Xbox app is now available on 2020 Samsung Smart TVs in the U.S.! Update your TV and search the store for Xbox to start playing our entire Cloud catalog, including Starfield! Stay tuned for info about 2020 support in additional countries. https://t.co/rEAxwcLwaG — Harrison Hoffman (@harrisonhoffman) September 6, 2023

Obviously, this means a lot of people who own Samsung's 2020 smart TVs can now connect a controller to their TV and start exploring the galaxy with a paid Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Hoffman hints that the Xbox app will be added to Samsung's 2020 smart TV in more countries in the future.

