Xiaomi's Redmi Watch 3 with 1.75" AMOLED display is available for $217 from today

Xiaomi has announced a bunch of new products today. Apart from the Redmi Note Series 12, the company added the Redmi Watch 3 which features a variety of sports and health functions, an improved display, and more.

Xiaomi describes its latest Redmi Watch 3 as one that provides users with better readability even in bright sunlight. The watch has a 1.75" AMOLED display and a bezel with a high-gloss metal finish due to NCVM technology.

The Redmi Watch 3 is also equipped with a built-in GPS providing multi-system GPS connectivity and has a 5ATM waterproof rating according to the ISO standard 2281:2010. Moreover, Watch 3 users can monitor their bodily functions with 121 sports modes, out of which, six are automatically recognized ones. Hence, the Redmi Watch 3 can track heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, and more. The company blog post also mentions:

"With a reliable battery life of up to 12 days in typical use⁵, Redmi Watch 3 ensures stable and efficient performance. Adding to its appeal, it features an HD speaker and noise-canceling microphone for smooth and clear Bluetooth® phone calls."

Here, it is key to note that "typical use" refers to the Typical Usage mode so the battery consumption varies from person to person. Interested individuals can get the Redmi Watch 3 in Ivory and Black. You can see more product images here. Users can also select their desired watch faces from a variety of 200 watch faces and get two special edition straps. The watch is available with a starting price of EUR 199 (~US$ 216.86).

The Xiaomi Redmi Note Series 12 announced beside the Redmi Watch 3 comes with 4 new smartphones that have high-quality camera systems, better displays, and longer battery life. You can read more on them here.