Xiaomi preparing for January 9 Poco X7 Series event but we have some specs already

Mark your calendars for January 9, this is the date that Xiaomi will be showing off the Poco X7 Series, including a limited-edition Iron Man edition. For those that don't follow Xiaomi devices, the Poco range tries to give you a flagship experience on a budget. It has four letters in its range; F, X, M, and C, the X Series is the second-best set of Poco phones.

The Chinese firm will announce the phones in an event at 12:00 GMT on January 9, but you don't need to wait until then for some specs details.

With both the X7 and X7 Pro, you'll get a 6.67 inch (16.94 cm) Flow AMOLED 1.5K CrystalRes Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They feature flagship-level photography capabilities with the Sony IMX882 camera feature OIS and EIS. Finally, there is IP68 water and dust resistance for better durability.

With the X7 Pro, there are some unique details we have. It will use a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra, giving it a 1,704,330 Antutu benchmark score, it'll feature a gigantic 6,000 mAh battery, and it comes with 90W HyperCharge so you don't need to wait ages for that big battery to fill up.

The company also said it's going to unveil a limited-edition Poco X7 Pro Iron Man device which will be exclusively available on online platforms. Aside from a specially-themed phone, you'll also get Iron Man packaging, protective case, and SIM ejector.

The event is listed on the Mi Philippines website and, according to reports, the devices are also coming to India too. They will very likely come to the US and Europe, but timing remains unclear, hopefully, we will get more details from Xiaomi during the event.