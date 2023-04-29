POCO announces the global launch of the POCO F5 and POCO F5 Pro

Xiaomi launched its POCO brand in August 2018 with its first flagship phone the POCO F1. With flagship killer pricing and Snapdragon 845 at its core, the phone garnered popularity and a fan following around the world.

POCO announced its first Pro device with the POCO F2 Pro after spinning off as an independent company. The re-branded Redmi K30 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to LPDDR5 RAM and Sony IMX686 64MP main camera launched with prices starting at €499.

It was tight-lipped about the details except for mentioning it will come with a WQHD+ (1440p) display. The design shown in the darkened picture and the display spec mentioned closely resembles the Redmi K60 Pro, which comes with the latest flagship chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It also has an under-display fingerprint sensor, 120W wired PD3.0 charging zero to 100% in 19 minutes, and 30W wireless charging. The 1400 nits OLED 120Hz display phone can well be rebranded as we have seen many times before with the POCO lineup.

In another tweet, POCO said it will launch the POCO F5 on the same date, March 9, 2023. This time around it shared more details saying it will come with the mid-ranged Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 and will be the lightest F series phone to date. POCO claims it has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 969,903.

This time around, POCO F5 closely resembles the Redmi Note 12 Turbo design. It also has an OLED 120Hz display capable of 1000 nits peak brightness. With 67W PD3.0 charging and a 5000mAh battery, it can deliver all-day battery life. It is priced at €270.

