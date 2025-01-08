Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's peak brightness may remain the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra

image by IceUniverse

We are just a few weeks away from the Unpacked event slated for January 22, where Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series. Rumors suggest that the Galaxy S25 Slim and the Galaxy Ring 2 might also make an appearance at the event. A lot has been leaked about the entire Galaxy S25 lineup. Recently, images of the alleged Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra in this year's signature color, blue, were leaked. Now, leaker Roland Quandt has shared a roundup of potential specs for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display is tipped to offer 2,600 nits of peak brightness, debunking previous claims of 3,000 nits. If true, the Galaxy S25 Ultra would match the peak brightness of last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max peaks out at 2,000 nits.

Galaxy S25 Ultra what I think I know so far: SD8E Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X 120 Hz, HDR10+, 2600nits peak 12/256GB, 16/512GB, 16/1TB 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm 219g 45W wired, 25W Qi2/PMA wireless charging — Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) 2025-01-08T01:21:32.369Z

It was previously reported that this year's Ultra model will feature second-generation Corning Gorilla Armor Glass with advanced anti-reflective properties. The Galaxy S24 Ultra did offer an impressive anti-reflective display, and this year's model is expected to improve the experience further. As for the Gorilla Glass protection, famous YouTuber ZerryRigEverything demonstrated that in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring the Gorilla Glass Armor protection, deeper grooves were more prominent at level 8 on the Mohs scale of hardness, compared to level 7 on previous devices with Gorilla Glass.

So, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may offer slightly better protection against scratches and scuffs. Also, Samsung has already confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, which Quandt has reiterated. Furthermore, this year's Ultra could measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm and weigh 219 grams. It may be offered in 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16/1TB RAM storage variants. It has been rumored that this year's Galaxy S25 and S25+ models will start with 12GB RAM, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature 16GB RAM from the mid-variant.

There is also a rumor that the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will run One UI 7 out of the box, instead of One UI 7.1. The flagships would continue to run One UI 7 for a couple of months before One UI 7.1 rolled out.

