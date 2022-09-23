You can already enable new Windows 11 features Microsoft plans to ship next month

Several days ago, Microsoft started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 Update, the first feature update for its operating system. Confusingly, not all features are available right now: Microsoft plans to ship another update next month to enable a bunch of new capabilities, such as tabbed File Explorer, the redesigned "Open With" dialog box, suggested actions, taskbar overflow, and others. If you have a hard time waiting for the sweetest parts of Windows 11 2022 Update, here is the good news: you can enable them right now.

Windows enthusiasts discover experimental configurations and hidden features every time Microsoft pushes a new preview build. Often, stable Windows versions get new features disabled by default, just waiting for Microsoft to release an enablement package. That is the case with the Windows 11 2022 Update and its upcoming "moment 1" update.

Tabbed File Explorer, new taskbar overflow, and other goodies are already on your computer if it runs the Windows 11 2022 Update or 22H2. All you need to do is enable them using the ViveTool app, as described in one of our numerous how-tos. Here are the ids for each upcoming feature:

As usual, remember that the safest option is to wait for Microsoft to ship you the new features via Windows Update. Enabling hidden features using the ViveTool app can sometimes lead to unexpected behaviors, bugs, and unwanted software weirdness. If you are not ready to troubleshoot your system or uninstall Windows in the worst-case scenario, sit back and wait for Microsoft to do the job for you.

Will you force-enable the upcoming Windows 11 "moment 1" features?