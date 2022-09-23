TikTok launches dislike button worldwide to help identify irrelevant comments on the app

TikTok announced today that it is adding a dislike button in the comments section. The feature was first mentioned in April 2022 by TikTok in a pursuit to “foster kindness” on the platform.

In a tweet, TikTok Comms explained the feature was to let users identify inappropriate or irrelevant comments on the social media app. After testing, it is now rolling out to users globally. TikTok claims the dislike button will allow users to send feedback and help improve the comment sections of the posted content.

🔔 New feature incoming. Earlier this year, we started to test a new way people could identify comments they believe to be irrelevant or inappropriate. After some testing, we're releasing it globally. 📲 Read on for 3 fast facts — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 23, 2022

Once a TikTok user chooses to dislike a comment, only they will be notified and not other users or the owner of the content posted. The action can be undone anytime by tapping on the dislike button again. Previously, TikTok said:

“ To avoid creating ill-feeling between community members or demoralize creators, only the person who registered a dislike on a comment will be able to see that they have done so.”

TikTok has been developing the feature for some time now since, it was initially found by Matt Navarra, an Industry analyst and Social Media consultant, in March around 2 years ago. The feature is no different from the dislike button on other social media apps, however, the total dislike count is not visible on TikTok. The button began rolling out in certain regions outside the U.S., but now, it is launching everywhere.