AMD RX 6800 XT, 6700 XT, 6650 XT GPUs selling at absolutely irresistible prices

If you are shopping around looking for a graphics card to put in your new system or upgrading an existing one, there are some good deals on AMD's Radeon graphics cards. We start off with the most expensive and fastest card on the list, which is the 4K gaming capable RX 6800 XT, and slowly wade our way down to the RX 6600, that happens to be the best value 1080p gaming card.

RX 6800 XT 16GB: The 6800 XT is as good as the Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB SKU in rasterization performance. Although the Nvidia card is significantly better in ray-tracing, you are also saving quite a few bucks on the 6800 XT as the 3080 10GB is selling for $700-750 making them a poor value comparatively. Besides, you also are also getting 60% more VRAM which will come in really handy in case you enjoy playing high resolution texture pack mods especially at resolutions like 4K or even 8K.

RX 6700 XT 12GB: The raster performance of this GPU is equivalent to the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti but it can also do light 4K gaming with ultra textures due to the 12GB VRAM. Ray tracing performance, though, is lower, though the GeForce 3060 Ti is much more expensive at around $450-500.

RX 6650 XT 8GB/ RX 6600 8GB: The 6650 XT is a refresh of the previous RX 6600 XT with faster 18Gbps memory. The entire RX 6600 series, comprising the RX 6600, the RX 6600 XT, and the RX 6650 XT, are currently the best value 1080p gaming GPUs. For similar prices, you can get the Nvidia RTX 3050 but in terms of raster performance, it does not come close. In case you are wondering, the RX 6650 XT is around 20-25% faster than the RX 6600 non-XT SKU.

