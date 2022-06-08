You can now pin up to three posts to the top of your Instagram profile grid

Instagram has millions of users, which also means that Meta needs to keep updating its feature set regularly to retain current customers and attract new ones. To that end, the company regularly adds more features to Instagram in order to freshen up the experience and add more value for its users. Now, it has introduced a new capability that will allow you to pin a limited number of posts to the top of your profile grid.

The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi at the start of the year. It then formally entered the testing phase in April when it became available for select users. It should now be usable for everyone.

You might think the ability to pin content is unnecessary as people typically use story highlights that appear as bubble-shaped thumbnails under the profile picture and follower count. However, pinning posts in the profile grid might be welcomed by those who want their content to be even more visible for people who visit their profile.

You can pin up to three posts or Reels to the top of your profile. They will be positioned at the front of the Instagram grid, similar to pinned content on Twitter and Tiktok.

The process to pin content is fairly simple. Select one of your posts, hit the three dots icon on the top-right corner, and choose the "Pin to your profile" option. If anyone visits your profile, they will see pinned posts starting from the top-left corner of your grid, with pinned content highlighted by a white pin icon.

Source: Instagram via The Verge