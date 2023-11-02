Microsoft reminds of Beta Channel change with Windows 11 23H2 build 22635.2700 (KB5031452)

Microsoft today has released a new Beta Channel build for Windows Insiders. The new build, 22635.2700 (KB5031452), does not contain several new features or improvements like most of the time. However, the blog still reminds Beta channel insiders that they will be no longer part of bifurcated testing with two separate builds.

On the official changelog, Microsft explains this in detail. Aside from that, the tech giant also confirms a Snipping Tool bug on Arm:

REMINDER: All Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel will now be on the same build (Build 22635.xxxx) via an enablement package. For Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who want to be the first to get features gradually rolled out to you, you can turn ON the toggle (shown in the image below) to get the latest updates as they are available via Settings > Windows Update. Over time, we will increase the rollouts of features to everyone with the toggle turned on. Should you keep this toggle off, new features will gradually be rolled out to your device over time once they are ready. Turn on the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available to get new features rolled out to you. Going forward, we will document changes in Beta Channel builds in two buckets: new features, improvements, and fixes that are being gradually rolled out for Insiders who have turned on the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available and then new features, improvements, and fixes available to everyone in the Beta Channel. Please note that for today’s flight to the Beta Channel, there are no new features or improvements rolling out specifically for Insiders who have turned on the toggle. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel Fixed an underlying issue which was causing the setting to turn off using drop shadows for icon labels on the desktop to not work at all recently. Known issues [General] [NEW] We’re investigating an issue where Snipping Tool may crash when taking a capture on Arm devices.

You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.