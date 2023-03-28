12 Ways To Save on Microsoft Azure Costs

Claim your complimentary report for free today, before the offer expires!

Public cloud deployments like Microsoft Azure offer organizations a great way to save on costs while benefiting from the latest technology and furthering your digital transformation journey. Still, despite the public cloud often being more affordable than on-premises infrastructure, costs can add up over time. The best way to combat this financial sprawl is by looking at approaches to Azure cost optimization.

What Is Azure Cost Optimization? Cost-optimizing your Azure environment is all about identifying operational efficiencies and removing superfluous expenses, thereby achieving a more cost-effective workload overall. If you’ve had an Azure environment for a while now and haven’t explored opportunities for cost efficiencies, that’s likely because you’ve got other things occupying your time. However, it’s not something you’ll want to skip in 2023. Why? Understanding and forecasting costs and workloads in your cloud framework can help you control your spend. The more you can optimize your cloud costs, the more budget you free up for other operational needs or strategic goals. A cost optimization plan can look different for every organization, and starting to put one together can be daunting. However, there are pre-existing cost optimization strategies and frameworks out there to help you get started, like Microsoft Azure’s Well-Architected Framework.

Here are 12 ways for you to make your Azure environment more cost-effective and efficient - including right sizing, auto-scaling, and more.

