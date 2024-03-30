When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft adds nine more realistic-sounding AI voices for Azure AI service users

Neowin · with 0 comments

Azure logo on a dark background with blue shapes around it

In September 2023, Microsoft's Azure team announced it was launching a number of realistic-sounding AI voices for business customers to use. This week, Microsoft stated that nine more realistic AI voices are now generally available for those users.

In a blog post, Microsoft said these voices could be used for a wide variety of jobs and tasks, including for business chatbots, voice assistants, and e-learning jobs. They could also be used for more fun entertainment and gaming tasks.

Microsoft added:

This expansion broadens our capacity to articulate content across 91 languages ​​and their variants. This advancement underscores our steadfast commitment to surmounting language barriers and promoting a more inclusive and accessible global communication landscape.

The nine new voices are available in all Azure regions. They include:

  • en-US-AvaMultilingualNeural
  • en-US-AndrewMultilingualNeural
  • en-US-EmmaMultilingualNeural
  • en-US-BrianMultilingualNeural
  • De-DE-FlorianMultilingualNeural,
  • De-DE-SeraphinaMultilingualNeural
  • Fr-FR- RemyMultilingualNeural
  • Fr-FR-VivienneMultilingualNeural
  • zh-CN-XiaoxiaoMultiligualNeural

Each of the new voices has its own style and tone. For example, Microsoft says the en-US-AvaMultilingualNeural voice has a "bright, engaging female voice with a beautiful tone," while the en-US-AndrewMultilingualNeural voice is a " warm, engaging male voice that sounds like someone you want to know."

Some voices are better suited for specific applications. Microsoft says the en-US-EmmaMultilingualNeural version is a "friendly, light-hearted, and pleasant female voice that works well for education and explanations."

Microsoft also stated that the En-US-RyanMultilingual voice is now generally available for all Azure regions in GA. It has also merged the En-US-JennyMultilingual voice with en-US-JennyMultilingualV2 voices, and it is now available for all regions.

The company is still in a public preview with some voices. That includes the en-IN-NeerjaNeural and hi-IN-SwaraNeural voices, each with three new styles in East US, West Europe, and Southeast Asia. Also, new female voices are available in preview in Central India: en-IN-KavyaNeural, en-IN-AnanyaNeural, en-IN-AashiNeural, hi-IN-KavyaNeural, and hi-IN-AnanyaNeural.

In addition to its growing number of realistic-sounding AI voices, Microsoft Azure also has 400 neural Text-to-Speech voices, which cover over 140 languages.

Report a problem with article
Stock image of Windows Copilot preview
Previous Article

Microsoft Copilot has been banned for use by US House staff members, at least for now

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment