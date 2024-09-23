Download "Not with a Bug, But with a Sticker" ($17 Value) FREE

Claim your complimentary copy (worth $17) before the offer expires on Oct 2.

A robust and engaging account of the single greatest threat faced by AI and ML systems

In Not With A Bug, But With A Sticker: Attacks on Machine Learning Systems and What To Do About Them, a team of distinguished adversarial machine learning researchers deliver a riveting account of the most significant risk to currently deployed artificial intelligence systems: cybersecurity threats. The authors take you on a sweeping tour – from inside secretive government organizations to academic workshops at ski chalets to Google’s cafeteria – recounting how major AI systems remain vulnerable to the exploits of bad actors of all stripes.

Based on hundreds of interviews of academic researchers, policy makers, business leaders and national security experts, the authors compile the complex science of attacking AI systems with color and flourish and provide a front row seat to those who championed this change. Grounded in real world examples of previous attacks, you will learn how adversaries can upend the reliability of otherwise robust AI systems with straightforward exploits.

The steeplechase to solve this problem has already begun: Nations and organizations are aware that securing AI systems brings forth an indomitable advantage: the prize is not just to keep AI systems safe but also the ability to disrupt the competition’s AI systems.

An essential and eye-opening resource for machine learning and software engineers, policy makers and business leaders involved with artificial intelligence, and academics studying topics including cybersecurity and computer science, Not With A Bug, But With A Sticker is a warning—albeit an entertaining and engaging one—we should all heed.

How we secure our AI systems will define the next decade. The stakes have never been higher, and public attention and debate on the issue has never been scarcer.

The authors are donating the proceeds from this book to two charities: Black in AI and Bountiful Children’s Foundation.

The below offers are also available for free in exchange for your (work) email:

How to get it

Please ensure you read the terms and conditions to claim this offer. Complete and verifiable information is required in order to receive this free offer. If you have previously made use of these free offers, you will not need to re-register. While supplies last!

Download: Not with a Bug, But with a Sticker ($17 Value) FREE

Offered by Wiley, view other free resources, offer ends Oct 2

We post these because we earn commission on each lead so as not to rely solely on advertising, which many of our readers block. It all helps toward paying staff reporters, servers and hosting costs.

Other ways to support Neowin

The above deal not doing it for you, but still want to help? Check out the links below.

Check out our partner software in the Neowin Store

Buy a T-shirt at Neowin's Threadsquad

Subscribe to Neowin - for $14 a year, or $28 a year for an ad-free experience

Disclosure: An account at Neowin Deals is required to participate in any deals powered by our affiliate, StackCommerce. For a full description of StackCommerce's privacy guidelines, go here. Neowin benefits from shared revenue of each sale made through the branded deals site.