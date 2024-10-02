Ring security cameras can record 24/7 starting in November with premium subscription

In an official blog post, Ring announced that it will be adding a 24/7 continuous video recording (CVR) feature to its smart security cameras. The feature would allow the supported Ring security cameras to record videos continuously rather than just when it detects a motion.

This new addition is a part of Ring's revamp of the subscription plan, Ring Protect, which will now be known as Ring Home. The continuous video recording feature on Ring security cameras will require users to be on the highest tier, i.e., the Ring Home Premium subscription, previously known as Ring Protect Pro.

Notably, Ring's Stick Up Cam, Stick Up Cam Pro, Indoor Cam (2nd Gen), and the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam are the ones that will support continuous video recording features initially. None of the company's wired doorbells will support the CVR feature. However, the company is expected to bring support for CVR to more devices in the future.

Ring Home Premium subscription costs $19.99 per month. It now includes cloud storage for CVR for up to 10 cameras, along with motion detection recording, and more features. Ring has also announced that it will be adding three additional capabilities: doorbell calling, video preview alerts, and extended live view to its subscription plans. For now, the features are available to some users, with a nationwide rollout expected to begin on November 5.

Ring security camera's offering of continuous video recording at $20 per month is relatively quite expensive compared to its competitors. Google Nest charges $15 a month for continuous recording, that too on an unlimited number of its wired doorbells and cameras.

Moreover, Arlo charges just $9.99 a month in addition to the base plan, which starts at $7.99 for CVR. However, the fee is on a per-camera basis. Additionally, Google Nest and Arlo offer more advanced options than Ring, such as facial recognition, and pet and vehicle detection. Ring on the other hand, only offers person and package detection.