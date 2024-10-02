Accenture plans to train 30,000 on Nvidia's AI stack for enterprise adoption

Nvidia and Accenture are expanding their partnership to create new initiatives that will leverage the consulting firm's large workforce to help clients implement and scale genAI. The initiative is called Accenture Nvidia Business Group and will include around 30,000 trained professionals.

Over the years, Accenture has built its 'AI Refinery' on Nvidia's AI stack. The AI Refinery allows the development and deployment of what they call 'agentic AI systems', that are capable of autonomously executing tasks and creating workflows based on user intent. This approach allows consulting firms like Accenture to shift their operational workload to AI agents to focus more on productivity.

Accenture's Chair and CEO, Julie Sweet, said in a statement:

“We are breaking significant new ground with our partnership with NVIDIA and enabling our clients to be at the forefront of using generative AI as a catalyst for reinvention. Accenture AI Refinery will create opportunities for companies to reimagine their processes and operations, discover new ways of working, and scale AI solutions across the enterprise to help drive continuous change and create value.”

As part of the partnership, Accenture will train 30,000 professionals globally in Nvidia's AI tech stack. These practitioners will get equipped with skills that are necessary to help clients in solving common challenges associated with AI adoption, such as complexity, cost, and data readiness.

Accenture also plans to establish a network of 'AI Refinery Engineering Hubs' in key locations such as Singapore, Tokyo, Malaga, and London.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said:

"AI will supercharge enterprises to scale innovation at greater speed, Nvidia's platform, Accenture’s AI Refinery and our combined expertise will help businesses and nations accelerate this transformation to drive unprecedented productivity and growth.”

The partnership will help Nvidia position itself as a market leader in enterprise AI solutions and help it capture a larger share of the growing AI industry, as more and more companies build on Nvidia's AI tech stack.