Save $300 on the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 for a limited time

Acer has made its Predator Helios Neo 18 gaming laptop available at a $300 discount for a limited time. This powerful laptop features an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1 TB Gen 4 SSD. As you may gather from the product's name, this laptop has a large 18-inch WQXGA 2,560 x 1,600 240 Hz G-Sync display.

One of the core focuses for Acer with this laptop is artificial intelligence. Not only does it come with a Copilot key on the keyboard to quickly call upon AI but it also uses "AI-driven advancements" internally to deliver smoother and more immersive gameplay "that keeps you at the edge of your seat."

Some key technologies included are Nvidia DLSS 3.5 which uses AI to create additional frames, powered by fourth-gen Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and is based on the Ada Lovelace architecture to deliver ray tracing which simulates how light behaves in the real world. There is also Nvidia Max-Q which optimizes your system for peak efficiency using AI.

With these powerful graphics features, Acer has positioned this laptop as ideal for gaming, content creation, and 3D rendering. Another AI feature is PurifiedVoice 2.0; it uses AI to eliminate background noises so that you can be heard more clearly during calls.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 comes with a microSD Card Reader, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (one with Power-Off Charging, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, one HDMI 2.1 port with HDCP support, and one headphone jack.

