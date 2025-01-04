2TB SAMSUNG 990 EVO Plus SSD with speeds up to 7,250MB/s hits its lowest price on Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade storage for your PC or laptop, then you will be glad to know that Amazon US is offering a 25% discount on the 2TB SAMSUNG 990 EVO Plus SSD. The 1TB variant has seen a recent drop and is available for a 27% discount on its MSRP. The 990 EVO Plus SSD offers a read speed of up to 7,250 MB/s and a write speed of up to 6,300 MB/s and promises enhanced performance with thermal control to handle huge file transfers in a breeze.

According to Samsung, it is 45% faster than the previous model and claims up to 73% improvements in power efficiency. Thanks to the usage of better flash, the 990 EVO Plus SSD has sufficient bandwidth to carry on workloads as quickly as possible. The SSD supports both PCIe 5.0 x2 and PCIe 4.0 x2 technology. Since both support the same bandwidth and offer the same speeds, you won't get a speed boost with the latest technology.

The entire 990 EVO Plus SSD series comes with Samsung's latest 8th generation 236L TLC V-NAND and Samsung's Piccolo controller. These drives do not feature a DRAM cache and have an endurance rating of 1,200 TBW (Terabytes Written) for the 2TB variant and 600 TBW for the 1TB variant.

Samsung's Magician Software enhances the SSD experience by keeping the drive up to date, optimizing performance, providing extra encryption, monitoring drive health, and offering an easy way to migrate personal data for seamless SSD upgrade.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.