MSI Corsair NVMe Gen4, Gen5 SSDs with heatsinks at up to 35% off

A few days ago, we covered a couple SSD deals on 4TB Corsair and Silicon Power PCIe Gen4 SSDs. Both the drives offer excellent value for money and they come with heatsinks too which means you will never have to worry about temperatures. you can check them out in this article as the deals are still live.

While the heatsink is a nice perk on a PCIe 4.0 SSD, it becomes an absolute necessity on a Gen5 drive. (we also found it in our review of a Gen5 SSD) So if you are looking for such PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD option, you can check out MSI's SPATIUM M5 HS 2TB SSD variant. The product is back at its lowest price (buying link under the specs list below).

One of the cool features of the SPATIUM M5 is that it is based on the NVMe 2.0 spec which was first announced back in 2021 and makes NVMe-based hard disks a possibility. The NAND flash on the drive is TLC and it packs 4GB of LPDDR4 DRAM cache. Thus the endurance (TBW) and the random operation speeds respectively of the MSI SPATIUM M5 are fairly high.

The key specs of the 2TB MSI SPATIUM M570 HS SSD are given below:

Capacity: 2TB

Controller: Phison E26

DRAM Cache: 4GB LPDDR4

Sequential Read Speed: Up to 10,000 MB/s

Sequential Write Speed: Up to 10,000 MB/s

Random Read IOPS: Up to 1,400,000 IOPS

Random Write IOPS: Up to 1,500,000 IOPS

Terabytes Written (TBW): 1,400 TBW

Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF): Up to 1,600,000 hours

Operating Temperature Range: 0°C to 70°C

Get the MSI Gen5 drive at the link below:

MSI SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 2TB HS Internal SSD PCIe Gen5 NVMe (SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 2TB HS): $199.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.