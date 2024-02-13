Price wars are on! AMD 7800 XT price drops following Nvidia's RTX 4070 deal

The recent Nvidia RTX 4000 Super series launch has been a good one. Not only has the company pushed down the prices of the GPUs a bit - 4080 Super for $999, 4070 Ti Super for $799, and 4070 Super for $59 - it has also sparked a reaction down the stack for both Teams Green and Red.

AMD emailed Neowin announcing an official price cut on its RX 7900 XT and 7900 GRE GPUs as a likely response to the arrival of the GeForce Super cards. And since then, the price of the RX 7900 XT dropped to as low as just $670.

While those have run dry, Nvidia too responded with quick price adjustments to its rivaling RTX 4070 Ti which are still available for as low as $700. Meanwhile, further down the stack, the RTX 4070 dropped to $530, and over on the AMD side, one of the 7800 XTs was discounted to $500.

It looks like the price wars for the mid-range cards are on as AMD has again dropped price of another 7800 XT, this time the Sapphire Pulse and ASRock models to $490 (buying links below).

The RX 7800 XT is around 10% faster than the RTX 4070 in rasterization, but is quite a bit slower in ray tracing (RT), only able to keep up with the RTX 4060 Ti. Though, if you don't prioritize RT, the 7800 XT is a great card to buy. It comes with 16GB VRAM as well so you won't have to worry about texture streaming and popping issues any time soon on 1440p or even 4K.

Get the RX 7800 XT at the links below:

