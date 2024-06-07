Buy Samsung's new 2024 PC monitors and get a free Amazon gift card up to $300

Earlier this week, Samsung officially launched its 2024 lineup of PC monitors, including two new Odyssey OLED gaming displays. While there are no discounts yet, Samsung is running a promotion where you can buy one of these new monitors via Amazon and get a gift card at no additional cost.

That includes the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor for $1,299.99 which comes with a free $300 Amazon gift card. You can also get the 27-inch Samsung 27 Odyssey OLED G6 for $899.99 and get a free $200 Amazon gift card.

Both of the new Odyssey OLED monitors include some new technology designed to help prevent burn-in on the displays with the use of a pulsating heat pipe on the monitors. The 32-inch Odyssey monitor has a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It also includes the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor which can upscale HD and SD content on the Samsung Smart TV apps and on the Samsung Gaming Hub up to nearly 4K resolution. The 27-inch Odyssey monitor has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and a 360Hz refresh rate.

You can also get a free Amazon gift card with Samsung's new 2024 Smart Monitor lineup and its new Viewfinity monitors as well:

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.