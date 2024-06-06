Amazon Deal: Get this Asus 14-inch ZenScreen Ink portable monitor for its lowest price ever

Portable monitors can be a big help for a number of people who want to extend their notebook or desktop PC screens. Right now, you can get a 14-inch touchscreen portable monitor from Asus, complete with its own stylus, for a new all-time low price.

At the moment, the Asus 14-inch ZenScreen Ink portable monitor is priced at $239 at Amazon. That's not only its lowest price ever but also a $130 discount from its $369 MSRP.

The portable monitor has an IPS display and a 1080p 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. It includes a built-in kickstand that supports both landscape and portrait modes. It also has an integrated tripod socket so you can set up the monitor for higher positions (the tripod is sold separately). There is also a micro HDMI port and two USB-C ports for connecting the monitor to your notebook or desktop PC.

However, the standout feature of this monitor is the included Asus Pen. The MPP 2.0 stylus supports 4096-level pressure sensitivity. Its low latency means you should have no issues with writing notes, drawing doodles, or creating other digital art on the screen. The stylus also includes a right-click button and the all-important erase button. The monitor and stylus are fully compatible with using a number of pen-based applications, including Microsoft OneNote.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.