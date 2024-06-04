Samsung launches its 2024 PC monitor lineup including new OLED Odyssey displays

We have been waiting for a while, but today, Samsung announced its 2024 PC monitor lineup is now available to order. That includes two new members of its high-end Odyssey OLED monitor family.

In a press release, Samsung stated that the new 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 monitor is the first gaming monitor from the company to include a processor that helps to upscale certain gaming and video content. The press release says:

The NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, which is the same processor Samsung uses in its 2024 8K TV, upscales content to nearly 4K when using Samsung Gaming Hub and the monitor’s native Smart TV apps for higher resolution in gaming and entertainment.

The monitor also has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and a 240Hz refresh rate. The company is also launching the 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 monitor with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and a 360Hz refresh rate.

Samsung says both of the new Odyssey OLED monitors have new Samsung OLED Safeguard+ tech designed to help prevent burn-in on the displays with the use of a pulsating heat pipe on the monitors.

You can order the 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 monitor on Amazon now for $1,299.99. The 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 monitor is also available to purchase on Amazon for $899.99.

In addition, Samsung is launching a new series of Smart Monitors for home office use. That includes the 2024 edition of the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8. The 4K display has the same NQM AI processor that the new Odyssey OLED monitors have to help upscale video content. It's available on Amazon for $699.99. The 32-inch version of the 2024 Smart Monitor M7 is also available for $399.99 at Amazon, and the 43-inch version is listed at $499.99 on Amazon.

Samsung is also selling new 2024 versions of its ViewFinity budget-themed home office PC monitors, including the 32-inch ViewFinity S8 with 4K resolution and a built-in KVM switch, for $499.99 at Amazon.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung-related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.