You can already save $70 on the new iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum on Amazon

If you lead a busy life where you don’t have much time for boring chores such as vacuuming, then you need the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum. Right now, you can buy it for just $179.99, down 28% from $249.99. What makes this deal even better is the fact that this robot vacuum has only been available since April.

According to Amazon, the best surface for the Vac Essential is carpets but will also do a good job cleaning up hard floors. It’s capable of picking up dust and dirt under beds and sofas and comes with an Edge-Sweeping Brush that gets into edges and corners to ensure everything is picked up.

Other highlights of the Vac Essential include:

DUST IS NO MATCH FOR OUR 3-STAGE CLEANING SYSTEM. Your chore list just got shorter. The Roomba Vac Essential robot is a vacuum loaded with cleaning essentials and powered by iRobot OS. Its 3-Stage Cleaning System has three levels of powerful suction for a custom clean on carpets and hard floors.

NAVIGATES YOUR HOME LIKE A PRO​. The smart navigation methodically cleans in neat rows, while sensors help it navigate around furniture and avoid falling down stairs.

READY TO TACKLE DIRT RIGHT OUT OF THE BOX. Straight out of the box, it's easy to use. It only takes a few minutes to set up your robot and start cleaning.

THOUGHTFULLY DESIGNED TO SIMPLIFY CLEANING​. The iRobot Home App simplifies your life with features like Clean While I'm Away, suggested cleaning schedules, and a Clean Map report so you know where your Roomba Vac Essential robot cleaned, even if you weren't home to see it.

SMALL, SMART, AND ON A MISSION TO CLEAN. The sleek, low-profile design means it can slide into tighter spots and grab dust and dirt under beds and sofas, while the Edge-Sweeping Brush gets into your edges and corners.

RECHARGES ITSELF SO YOU DON'T HAVE TO. Cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and when its battery is low, this smart robot automatically returns to its charging station to recharge.

THE POWER YOU NEED FOR THE CLEAN HOME YOU WANT​. Wall to wall, corner to corner. This is comprehensive cleaning your way. With 3 power levels, choose a quieter cleaning or a more powerful vacuum.

​EXTRA DIRT? SPOT CLEANING IS ON IT. Easily target the places where your floors need extra attention. With spot cleaning, your robot spins in place, cleaning in one spot for up to 2 minutes.

FOR PROPER SETUP & OPERATION. The Roomba Vac Essential robot requires a 2.4 GHz network for setup and operation. After setup, keep your robot on 2.4GHz for operation; your phone can return to 5GHz.

It’s difficult to say how much customers like the Vac Essential because the reviews of this vacuum and the Roomba 692 are mixed together. Nevertheless, this model has been well received by reviewers elsewhere online.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.