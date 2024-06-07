The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is now reduced by £110

If you’re based in the UK and want to better track your health, you probably need a smartwatch which helps to track your sleep to make sure you’re getting enough, monitor your heart rate, and learn more about your body composition. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 for just £179, down from £289, meaning you will save £110.

The two models which are discounted to the low price are the Black and Gold editions, there are Graphite and Silver models but they’re not discounted this low. It’s important to note that these models come with a 40mm strap rather than 44mm. These versions of the watch also get connected via Bluetooth rather than LTE 4G.

Here are the comprehensive highlights of this particular model:

Sleep Tracking: Get to know your sleep with this Samsung Galaxy smart watch and its advanced sleep tracker, Understand your sleeping patterns and stages (awake, light, deep REM), Get sleep coaching for healthy sleep habits

Body composition: Measure your body composition with Samsung BioActive sensor, Monitor your body to set detailed and personalised fitness goals

Heart monitoring: Regular heart monitoring and alerts for any irregularities

Expanded screen: View, swipe and scroll on an expansive screen with less bezel

Personalise watch faces: Choose from a wide array of options and personalise your watch face with unique designs, custom dashboards and photos

Galaxy Ecosystem: Expand your Galaxy experience and get more out of your Samsung watch with seamless interaction of Galaxy products to increase your productivity

In terms of ratings, the Galaxy Watch6 has 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 63 reviews. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice which means the price is great, the reviews are great, and its ready to ship right away. As the watch is sold by Amazon, you can return it unused or like new within 30 days of receipt for a stress-free experience.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 for £179 (38% off!) – Black || Gold

