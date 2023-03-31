You can now get the Apple TV app on your DirecTV Stream Devices

Apple has expanded its services to more users as it is now supported by the DirecTV Stream Device. This device is DirecTV’s standalone streaming box and will now run the Apple TV app alongside other services like Apple TV+ and iTunes, enable high-quality video streaming, and more.

By just signing in with their Apple ID, users can get the Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, and MLS Season Pass, and rent or buy their chosen tunes from the iTunes store on the DirecTV Stream Device. Moreover, individuals can enjoy the standard visual Apple TV app capabilities like streaming videos in 4K HDR quality with Dolby Atmos support. The service is easily accessible and allows users to view their subscriptions and content owned on their DirecTV Stream devices.

Recently, Apple has been working on providing several capabilities for its users. Today, reports suggested that Apple will be getting full body tracking on its existing devices following the reveal of two Apple patents. Other than this, the company has added features like Apple Pay Later which lets you split purchases into four instalments from the Apple Wallet without you having to pay extra fees or interest, as well as, a “Shop with a Specialist” facility that lets users get help from retail members at Apple when buying the latest iPhones.

We will also get to hear more updates from the company at the WWDC 2023 being held from June 5-9, although, news suggests that Apple’s mixed reality headset may not be revealed at the event.

Source: 9To5Mac