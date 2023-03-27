Get 12 months of Microsoft 365 Family for $99.99 plus a $50 Amazon gift card, today only

Microsoft 365 Family is already a pretty great deal for the folks in a household. Now Microsoft is offering a special promotion on a 12-month subscription to the productivity service. In addition to access to Microsoft 365 Family for $99.99, you can get an additional $50 Amazon gift card if you purchase it from the online retailer. However, this deal ends at the day today at 11:59 pm Pacific time (2:59 am March 28 Eastern time).

Microsoft 365 Family lets up to six people share access to one account, and each person can use it on up to five devices at once. In addition to Windows and Mac devices, they can use them on iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets.

The service lets users access Microsoft's Office suite of apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. They get ad-free access to the Outlook email client and each user gets up to 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage space. Some of the other features include:

Microsoft Defender advanced security for your personal data and devices

OneDrive ransomware protection for your files and photos

Microsoft Editor advanced spelling, grammar, and writing assistance

Clipchamp video editor with premium filters & effects

Additional features in the Microsoft Family Safety mobile app

Premium, customizable templates

Expanded content library of high-quality photos, icons, fonts, videos, and audio

Contact support via chat or email to get help when you need it

When you order this deal with Amazon, you will be mailed a physical Amazon gift card with $50 on it. The amount may not be displayed on the card. There are no fees and no expiration date on the card.

