Bloons TD 6 and Loop Hero are free this week from the Epic Games Store

This week, two indie games are free to download and keep from the Epic Games Store. As usual, you have a week, until 11 am Eastern time on Thursday, August 10 to claim these two PC games before this particular offer expires.

The first free game is Bloons TD 6, which is the latest game in the long-running tower defense game series from developer and publisher Ninja Kiwi. Here's the breakdown of what you can expect:

Craft your perfect defense from a combination of powerful Monkey Towers and awesome Heroes, then pop every last invading Bloon!

Regular updates! We release several updates every year with new characters, features, and gameplay.

Boss Events! Fearsome Boss Bloons will challenge even the strongest defenses.

Odysseys! Battle through a series of maps connected by their theme, rules, and rewards.

Contested Territory! Join forces with other players and battle for territory against five other teams. Capture tiles on a shared map and compete on the leaderboards.

Quests! Delve into what makes the Monkeys tick with Quests, crafted to tell tales and share knowledge.

Trophy Store! Earn Trophies to unlock dozens of cosmetic items that let you customize your Monkeys, Bloons, animations, music, and more.

Content Browser! Create your own Challenges and Odysseys, then share them with other players and check out the most liked and played community content.

The other free Epic Games Store game this week is Loop Hero, from developer Four Quarters and publisher Devolver Digital. This is a retro-styled 2D top down fantasy RPG with card playing gameplay elements. Here's the skinny on this game:

The Lich has thrown the world into a timeless loop and plunged its inhabitants into never ending chaos. Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards, and devious guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle of despair.

Again, you have one week to snap up these games for free on the Epic Games Store before one or more new free games become available.