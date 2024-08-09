Get the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S7 (2024) now for 29% less with this limited-time deal

Are you on the hunt for an affordable monitor for a reputable brand? If so, you can save 29% off the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S7 (2024) for a limited time right now. For most people sitting at a desk, this 27-inch 4K display should be the perfect fit; it's not going to take up too much space but there will be plenty of room for your different programs.

The monitor has a 4K Ultra HD (UHD) display with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution which means it the widely used 16:9 aspect ratio, and its surface is matte so you won't see reflections on the screen.

Complimenting the 4K display is the monitor's support for HDR10 which delivers true-to-life color representation with darker darks and brighter brights. If you've got sensitive eyes, this monitor will adapt the brightness and color temperature automatically to fit your environment. There is also an Eye Saver Mode to help reduce blue light.

Regarding connectivity, this Samsung monitor features HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A, and USB-B ports which lets you connect your peripherals. As for setting up this monitor, Samsung says that it's very easy and doesn't require tools or screws.

This monitor has 4.7 out of 5 stars and more than 100 have been sold in the previous month suggesting customers like it.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.