Get the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 and Facecam MK.2 for new all time low prices

If you want to become a live streamer or just want a better way to organize your home office PC workflow, then the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 could make both those wishes come true, and right now, it's available at its lowest price ever.

Elgato rarely discounts its products, but for the moment, the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is available for $117.90 at Amazon. That's a $32.09 discount from its $149.99 MSRP.

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 studio controller has 15 LCD keys that can be customers in both their looks and their actions. Game streamers love this product because they can quickly launch their live stream, turn their cameras and lights on and off, launch social media posts, and more.

If you work from home, the Stream Deck MK.2 can also improve your workflow. You can launch video or graphics editing features with one key press. You can also set it up so one key can launch several different actions at once.

The Stream Deck MK.2 also has a huge ecosystem of plug-ins, LCD key icons, sound effects, music and more to access. You can even switch out the faceplate and choose from different ones that match your style.

If you want to use the Stream Deck MK.2 for live streaming, you might want to get a new webcam as well. At the moment, the Elgato Facecam web camera also has a new low price of $119.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount from its $149.99 MSRP.

The 1080p resolution webcam has features like HDR support for a better overall video image. It also has its Camera Hub software, so you can control features like ISO and shutter speed. It includes a slide-in privacy shutter. Of course, it works in combination with the Stream Deck MK.2.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.