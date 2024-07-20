Amazon Deal: Victrola Eastwood II Bluetooth turntable with speakers is at its lowest price

If you are a vinyl enthusiast and are looking for a record player that won't break the bank, you may want to check out the Victrola Eastwood II turntable. It is currently available at its lowest price on Amazon US so, get it for yourself today! (buying link towards the end of the article)

The Eastwood II turntable with built-in speakers boasts a new design and simplified interface, building on the legacy of the original model. Featuring Vinyl Stream Technology, it allows you to stream records to any Bluetooth speaker.

Furthermore, the custom-tuned speakers are engineered to produce enhanced sound quality, ensuring your vinyl records sound their best, whether you’re listening to classics or contemporary albums. This belt-driven turntable supports three speeds (33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM), allowing you to enjoy your vinyl records with great sound quality and minimal vibrations.

Designed for a high-quality audio experience, the Victrola Eastwood II features the Audio Technica AT-3600LA cartridge as well. Moreover, setting up the Eastwood II is also easy, requiring no additional stereo system or extra equipment. Additionally, its retro aesthetics combined with modern technology make this Bluetooth record player a great value, perfect for both beginners and vintage enthusiasts.

Victrola Eastwood II Record Player (Oak Finish Turntable with Speakers, Bluetooth 5.1 and Vinyl Stream Technology, Vintage Style 3-Speed Vinyl Player, Audio Technica AT-3600LA Cartridge) $75.99 (Amazon US)

