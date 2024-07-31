Get the Hisense 85-Inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED TV for $1,000 off at its lowest price ever

We are now in the middle of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and in just a few weeks, the new NFL Football season officially begins. You may want to upgrade your living room or media room TV to get a better picture to watch all the sports action. Hisense has its 85-inch Class U8 smart TV available for a new low price.

At the moment, the Hisense 85-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED TV is available for $1,799.99 at Amazon. That's its lowest price ever and a huge $1,000 discount from its $2,799.99 MSRP.

The TV uses Mini-LED Pro+ on its display, with support for a Full Array of Local Dimming and over 2,000 dimming zones. That is combined with an overall brightness of up to 3,000 nits, which will give you deep blacks and bright whites that make for a great picture for watching live sports or anything else.

In addition, the TV supports QLED Quantum Dot Technology. That means the Hisense TV supports over 1 billion shades of color, which again will help boost the overall image you see on the big screen. Inside, the company's Hi-View Engine Pro processor uses AI programming to further improve the image you see on the TV.

You also get a 144 Hz refresh rate with this TV and a 480 Motion Rate. This means when you are watching the action during a live sports match, the TV will get rid of any noise in fast-moving objects and also insert transitional frames on the screen if needed so you will see fluid and stutter-free action on screen. The TV is powered by the Google TV OS and has access to all the major free and premium streaming services.

