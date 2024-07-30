Logitech MX Anywhere 3S drops to its lowest price on Amazon

If you are looking for a powerful compact mouse with multi-device support, quiet clicks, and a bunch of extra buttons, check out the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S, which is currently available on Amazon at its lowest price. You can now get it for $69.99 in all three color variants.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is the more affordable variant of the legendary MX Master mouse. It features the same quiet clicks, a high-resolution 8K DPI sensor, and the signature MagScroll wheel, which can operate in two modes: ratched and free scroll.

You can connect the MX Anywhere 3S to up to three devices with the Bolt connector or Bluetooth and switch between them using a dedicated button on the bottom of the mouse. There are three extra customizable buttons, which you can personalize in the Logitech Options+ app, which is available on Windows and macOS.

The MX Anywhere 3S is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, and you can top it up with the included USB-C cable. According to Logitech, the mouse can last for up to 70 days on a single charge, and only one minute of charging gets you up to three hours of work.

The mouse is available in three colors: Graphite, Pale Gray, and Rose. All three are now available for just $69.99.

