Get the Samsung 980 1TB M.2 SSD for its lowest price ever on Amazon

We have seen SSD prices go way down over the past several months. That even includes the internal SSD PCIe drives, which tend to be more expensive. Today, you can get the 1TB Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD for its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Right now, the 1TB Samsung 980 SSD is selling for just $59.99. That's a $10 discount from its normal $69.99 MSRP. The SSD supports 3,500MB a second for read speeds and 3,000MB per second for write speeds, which makes it a great and affordable choice if you want to build a gaming PC with a fast boot speed.

You can also save some money on some other Samsung storage products as well

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.