Rockstar's original Red Dead Redemption may finally be coming to PC

Rockstar's massive Red Dead Redemption franchise is second only to Grand Theft Auto in popularity. However, the game that started it all has been missing from one platform since the beginning, with PC players never officially receiving a port of the original Red Dead Redemption from 2010. This may be about to change.

A Rockstar Launcher update on PC seems to have added some strings showing some marketing material attached to the project. Dataminer Tez2 is the source behind these latest reports, who said an update that landed today, May 13, for the launcher added strings related to a PC release.

Per the report, the data mined strings say the following:

"Experience the epic Western adventures that defined a generation. Journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico in Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare now playable on PC."

It looks like Rockstar is gearing up to release #RDR1 on PC. pic.twitter.com/2xMmpFIdCk — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 13, 2024

The strings fall under the "RDR_ProductPromotion_Intro_Body" and "RDR_ProductPromotion_Intro_LongTitle" tags. As Tez2 further points out, these follow the same structure that other Rockstar games follow when they are added to the launcher for sale and launching purposes. For example, Grand Theft Auto V's strings also have the tags "Gta5_ProductPromotion_Large_Body" and "Gta5_ProductPromotion_Large_LongTitle" in its promotional pages.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (featuring a prequel storyline) has been available on PC since 2019, but players on the platform have only been able to experience the original Red Dead Redemption so far while using emulation tools running the Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3 versions of the title.

While rumors of PC ports have come and gone in the past, Rockstar surprisingly brought the title to PlayStation 4 and Switch platforms recently, meaning a PC release may not be far behind.

As usual, though, take any reports or leaks with a grain of salt until something official materializes out of Rockstar.