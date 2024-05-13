Forza Motorsport Update 8 rolls out with Safety Ratings tweaks and Track Toys Tour

Forza Motorsport Update 8 is now available for download on Xbox and PC. The latest free content update delivers the promised Safety Ratings tweaks for multiplayer events, a new gloss-mate slider in the Livery Editor, a tire wear scale for Free Play and Private Multiplayer, changes to how AI brakes, and more.

Here are the update highlights:

Firstly, we’ve introduced a Vinyl Material tool to the Livery Editor which can be used to uniformly adjust all vinyl materials on a car from matte (non-reflective) to glossy (reflective). This includes a reset option to revert all vinyls to match car paint glossiness. Imported designs from Forza Horizon 5 using its similar feature will automatically inherit these values.

We’ve added a Tire Wear Scale option to Free Play and Private Multiplayer, allowing adjustments to the rate at which tires are worn. 1x is the default value. At 2x, tire wear will occur twice as fast. Values range from .5x to 10x. This setting is found in the Event Setup Rules tab and in the Fuel & Tire menu when on track.

We've updated Safety Ratings in Featured Multiplayer by increasing the number of previous races the Safety Rating uses to determine your rating from 10 to 20, and by making on-track collisions more impactful to Safety Rating. These changes will take effect after your first race in Update 8.

In addition, we’ve improved the matchmaking algorithm to search for a narrower range of Safety Ratings compared to your own. For example, players with an 'S' Safety Rating should no longer be matched with players who have 'E' and 'D' Safety Ratings. Groups will be connected to matches based on the player with the lowest Safety Rating.

We’ve removed the 2020 KTM X-Bow GT2 and the 2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 from the Forza GT Series and added them to the Modern Factory Racecar Series in Featured Multiplayer. Meanwhile, the 2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935 has been added to the Forza GT Series. We’re currently working on recategorizing Forza GT racecars into separate spec divisions and expect to push these changes into the game this summer.

Finally, we’ve reduced unnecessary braking scenarios for Drivatar AI opponents. Examples of this include braking while attempting to pass, two cars wide in corners, at the apex of corners, and on straights.

Developers also introduced several car balancing tweaks for multiplayer events. Those changes include adjustments in torque, mass, weight, downforce, power, and more. Affected cars include the 2019 Ginetta G55 GT4, 1995 McLaren F1 GT, 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion, and 1984 Ferrari F40 Competizione.

In addition, Update 8 features a massive list of smaller changes and tweaks to improve the game's stability, gameplay, multiplayer, and matchmaking. The PC version of Forza Motorsport also received a separate list of fixes and improvements.

Finally, starting with Update 8, VIP members get "an exclusive" 15% discount on a special car from the Showroom every week. The first batch of discounted cars includes the 2014 BAC Mono, 2016 Lotus 3 Eleven, 1996 Porsche 996 GT1, 1994 Mazda Miata, and 2016 Brabham BT62.

You can find the full list of changes on the official support website.