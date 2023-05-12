Bing Chat adds visual answers for various topics and more in this week's update

Last week, Microsoft's Bing Chat team announced a number of new and upcoming features for the chatbot AI service. One of them was chat histories, and this week, that feature was spotted by at least some Bing chat users.

However, that's not all that was added, according to the latest update to the official Bing blog.

One of them is adding images to some chat answers. Microsoft says:

For example, if you ask Bing chat questions about flamingos or capybaras, an image of these animals will appear in-line with your answer. Click on the image to launch a knowledge card that allows you to explore more information about their habitat, diet, lifecycle, and other facts.

One user on Twitter this week showed an image of a Bing Chat answer about the weather with a image that was taken from Microsoft's MSN Weather Service.

Another update this week was adding more optimized answers to Bing Chat turns. Microsoft stated:

We’ve redesigned the visual elements that appear at the end of text-based answers so they’re better designed for the Bing chat experience. This has been done across a variety of topics, with the intention of giving you more complete answers to your questions. For example: When using chat for shopping, we’ve made it much easier for you to compare side by side the items you’re considering.

Some more additions to Bing Chat this week include:

Export : To help you put your chat answers to work, you can also now export them to a PDF, text file, or Microsoft Word document.

: To help you put your chat answers to work, you can also now export them to a PDF, text file, or Microsoft Word document. Better copy and paste experience : We’ve also improved the copy and paste experience when Bing chat generates code or other blocks of formatted text. You’ll see a separate copy button that allows you to quickly drop it elsewhere.

: We’ve also improved the copy and paste experience when Bing chat generates code or other blocks of formatted text. You’ll see a separate copy button that allows you to quickly drop it elsewhere. Prompts include text formatting: When writing or copying your prompt into Bing chat, you can now include formatting like paragraphs, bullets, or numbering.

Microsoft will almost certainly reveal more Bing Chat plans at its annual Build 2023 conference starting May 23.