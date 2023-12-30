Get these 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni 4K smart TVs for all time low prices now

As 2023 comes to a close, it's time to look forward to 2024. Not only will there be a ton of great new TV shows and movies to stream, but there will also be major live sporting events to watch, including Super Bowl 58 in February.

If you are looking for a big screen TV that doesn't cost a ton of money, the Amazon Fire TV Omni series is for you. Right now you can get the standard 65-inch Fire TV Omni for an all time low price of $469.99. That's an all-time price low for this smart TV, and a $290 discount from its $769.99 MSRP.

If you want to spend a bit more to get a better picture, the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (Quantum Dot Display) smart TV is also at an all-time low price of $579.99. That's also $220 off its normal $799.99 MSRP.

Both of these televisions have Amazon's Fire TV operating system, allowing users to access nearly all the major free, premium, and streaming live TV services. Both also offer a free six-month access offer to the MGM+ streaming service for a limited time.

The Omni QLED model, besides offering a better display, also has built-in microphones so you can use the Alexa digital assistant to command the TV with your voice without the need for a remote control. It also has the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which can display over 1,000 high-end photo and art images when you are not watching TV, along with your personal photos, widgets with weather and news info, and more.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases