The new Asus ROG Swift 32-inch OLED includes Dolby Vision, 240Hz refresh rate and more

CES 2024 has seen an explosion of new and upcoming OLED gaming monitors of all shapes and sizes. That includes a new one from ASUS. Its ROG gaming division revealed the 32-inch ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, and packs a lot of features inside its relatively average size.

ASUS' press release says that the new ROG Swift monitor will include "second-generation Quantum Dot OLED" technology for even more vibrant colors and deeper blacks. It will also be one of the first gaming PC monitors to support the Dolby Vision HDR standard alongside the HP OMEN Transcend 32-inch display.

The screen on the ASUS ROG Swift monitor has a 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, with a 0.03 ms response time. It also supports NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology for reduced visual tearing while playing PC games. As for brightness, it can peak at 1,000 nits.

To keep the temperature under control for improved longevity, ASUS has put in a custom heatsink and a graphene film so it can prevent overheating without the need for a fan. Here is how ASUS describes this feature:

A graphene film behind the entire panel keeps it cool and comfortable. The thinnest yet strongest nanomaterial in the world, graphene has a thermal conductivity coefficient of up to 5,300 W/mk — a figure more than a hundred times greater than silver, copper, gold, or aluminum can offer. The lower operating temperatures offered by this cooling solution allow the display to produce and sustain high peak brightness levels.

Finally, the monitor contains a Smart KVM switch, so owners can use one keyboard and mouse to control two devices that are connected to the display.

There's no word yet on a price tag for the 32-inch ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM. However, ASUS indicated it will launch sometime in early 2024.