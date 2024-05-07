Meta is working to improve cross-posting between Threads and Instagram

Meta is readying a new toggle button that lets you cross-post images from Instagram to its text-based spinoff Threads. TechCrunch reports that the company is testing the feature globally and it's available as an "opt-in experience" users can disable at any point.

Some users posted screenshots of the cross-posting toggle button called "Share To Threads" in the Instagram app on Android and iOS. "On my private account, using an Android device, I can see that the ability to post from Instagram to Threads is possible!" a user wrote.

Meta told the publication that when users cross-post images from Instagram to Threads, their caption becomes the text for the Threads post and hashtags get converted to plain text. That's probably because Threads doesn't support multiple hashtags like Instagram and other social media apps.

A limitation that comes with the feature is it only lets you share images from Instagram to Threads for now and not Reels, as per the report. Nonetheless, the toggle button adds to the list of features Threads has been testing such as auto-archive old posts, real-time search results, and more.

Speaking of cross-posting, it's possible to cross-post content from Threads to Instagram right now. For instance, you can share a Threads post to Instagram as a Story or make it a part of your feed. Moreover, Meta also tested cross-posting from Facebook to Threads in a similar fashion earlier this year, as per the report.

Threads was launched in July last year, and since then, the social media giant has put different tricks in place to increase engagement on its X rival (formerly Twitter). Meta allowed users to sign up for Threads using their Instagram account and pre-follow users who haven't joined the platform.

The company started putting carousels of Threads posts in Facebook and Instagram feeds with a link to jump to the app directly. Moreover, Meta also displays notifications for Threads posts in the Instagram app.

Source: TechCrunch