Toshiba 22TB 20TB 18TB 16TB N300 PRO 7200RPM CMR NAS HDDs are excellent deals

If you want to upgrade the storage on your NAS (network-attached storage) and are looking for some good deals, Toshiba is offering its N300 PRO hard disk drives (HDDs) at great prices. These deals apply to 22TB, 20TB, 18TB and 16TB variants (purchase links below).

Toshiba says that these are made for NAS and for good reason. The drives are based on CMR or conventional magnetic recording technology making them ideal for heavy-duty 24x7 usage and long up times which is ideal for NAS and home servers. Of course, you can use them for backup purposes as well. Toshiba also claims that these are optimized for RAID and support up to 24 drive bays.

As for specs, these drives come with a spindle speed of 7200 RPM which is pretty fast and they also pack 512MB of cache. Toshiba claims speeds of up to 281 MB/s in terms of sustained performance. Meanwhile, in terms of endurance or workload rate, they are rated for 300 TB of data per year. The Mean Time To Failure (MTTF) is 1.2 million hours.

The operating temperature of these drives is 5 to 60 degrees C and they are fairly quiet too as the acoustic level at idle is 20dB.

Get the Toshiba N300 PRO CMR HDDs at the links below (the 20 and 18TB variants are the best and second-best values respectively):

Toshiba N300 PRO 22TB Large-Sized Business NAS (up to 24 Bays) 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - Up to 300 TB/Year Workload Rate CMR SATA 6 Gb/s 7200 RPM 512 MB Cache - HDWG62CXZSTB: $418.99 (Amazon US)

Toshiba N300 PRO 20TB Large-Sized Business NAS (up to 24 Bays) 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - Up to 300 TB/Year Workload Rate CMR SATA 6 Gb/s 7200 RPM 512 MB Cache - HDWG62AXZSTB: $368.99 (Amazon US)

Toshiba N300 PRO 18TB Large-Sized Business NAS (up to 24 bays) 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - Up to 300 TB/year Workload Rate CMR SATA 6 GB/s 7200 RPM 512 MB Cache - HDWG51JXZSTB: $338.99 (Amazon US)

Toshiba N300 PRO 16TB Large-Sized Business NAS (up to 24 bays) 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - Up to 300 TB/year Workload Rate CMR SATA 6 GB/s 7200 RPM 512 MB Cache - HDWG51GXZSTB: $304.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.